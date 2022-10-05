Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 105 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,387,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $102.88 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.16 and a 200 day moving average of $104.23.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

