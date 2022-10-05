Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 15,768 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,768 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.32% of Constellium worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellium alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Constellium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Constellium had a return on equity of 72.41% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.