Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 244,211 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 244,211 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.17% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 993.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 109,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cim LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 24.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.31. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.81.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 10.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

