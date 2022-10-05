Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 25,519 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,519 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Equifax by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,698,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $182.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.63 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.11.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.93.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

