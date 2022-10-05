Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 34,220 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,220 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,185,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $150.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.92. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $77.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

