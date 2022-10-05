VeChain 24-Hour Volume Hits $82.22 Million (VET)

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VeChain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $82.22 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Atletico De Madrid Fan Token (ATM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021760 BTC.
- VeThor Token (VTHO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Dock (DOCK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Vendetta Finance (VEN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- ImpulseVen (VEN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00025379 BTC.
- Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Qredo (QRDO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001282 BTC.
VeChain Coin Profile
VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2016. VeChain’s total supply is 85,985,041,177 coins and its circulating supply is 72,511,146,418 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.com.
Buying and Selling VeChain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
