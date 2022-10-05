Vera (VERA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.34 Million

Vera (VERA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Vera has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Vera has a market cap of $15.34 million and $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vera Coin Profile

Vera was first traded on September 18th, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Vera is vera.financial. Vera’s official Twitter account is @exchange_vera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vera

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera is a decentralized protocol built on top of major blockchains that allows essential financial services for NFTs such as renting, lending, and mortgages. Decentralized protocols are non-custodial, meaning the services never rely on the custody of any middleman or intermediary.$VERA is the original utility token for the Vera network and entered the market on September 23, 2021 as both an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token. $VERA will be used to govern Vera's system of NFT rental/lending and financing/mortgage pools sometime after its mainnet goes live. Users can post $VERA tokens as collateral to raise their borrowing limits for NFT financing/mortgage loans. Those who borrow $VERA or rent $VERA-verified NFTs can also bypass the borrowing/rental fees and get a discount on fees if they post it as collateral. Fees collected by the Vera platform are also used to burn $VERA. The remaining fees are used to pay lenders.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

