Verasity (VRA) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001364 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017031 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,695 coins. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.