Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $56,173,000 after buying an additional 210,239 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.95 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $167.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.70.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

