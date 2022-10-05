VEROX Price Hits $8.75 on Exchanges (VRX)

VEROX (VRX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. In the last seven days, VEROX has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. VEROX has a market capitalization of $415,815.00 and approximately $90,768.00 worth of VEROX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VEROX coin can now be purchased for $8.75 or 0.00043800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VEROX Coin Profile

VEROX launched on October 31st, 2020. VEROX’s total supply is 47,500 coins. VEROX’s official Twitter account is @Verox_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here. VEROX’s official website is www.veroxai.com.

VEROX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verox stands for Verox platform and Verox token (Symbol VRX). Verox as a token is an erc20 token built on the top of the ethereum blockchain.Verox platform is a digital platform for all in one defi and crypto financial needs. It’s a personalized advisor, product analyzer and a financial content provider. Verox uses AI and deep learning to create a personalized match between the user’s financial needs and the best-suited, most cost-effective financial products. It is designed to analyze any chosen cryptocurrency and finds the optimal and best investments in real-time in crypto and defi, by scanning markets and massive sets of data to locate the optimal trading/investing opportunities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VEROX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VEROX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VEROX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

