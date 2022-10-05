Verso (VSO) Price Hits $0.0038 on Exchanges

Verso (VSO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Verso coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $379,273.00 and approximately $21,927.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Verso has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Verso

Verso launched on April 30th, 2021. Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Verso is verso.finance. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verso is https://reddit.com/r/VersoFinanceOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verso

According to CryptoCompare, “Verso is a decentralized financial product distribution platform connecting financial institutions with crypto and fiat audiences.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

