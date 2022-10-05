VerusCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $36,185.00 (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and approximately $36,185.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was December 17th, 2019. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,726,765 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The official website for VerusCoin is veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

