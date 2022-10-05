Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.0561 on Top Exchanges

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $1,409.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00020975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00271368 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001250 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016813 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003692 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,977 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

