VIBE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $202.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $852,779.00 and $202.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIBE Coin Profile

VIBE’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

