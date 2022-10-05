Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Lowered to $26.50

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $26.50 in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $25.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $216.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 405,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 384,102 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $7,464,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $7,231,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,114,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

