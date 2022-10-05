VidyX (VIDYX) Trading Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

VidyX (VIDYX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One VidyX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. VidyX has a total market cap of $908,400.00 and $23,536.00 worth of VidyX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VidyX has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VidyX Profile

VidyX’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2020. VidyX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. VidyX’s official Twitter account is @vidycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VidyX is https://reddit.com/r/vidy. The official website for VidyX is vidy.com.

Buying and Selling VidyX

According to CryptoCompare, “VidyX (VIDYX) is a token that provides attention powered tradable data contracts on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VidyX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VidyX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VidyX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

