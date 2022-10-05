VIMworld (VEED) Trading 1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VIMworld (VEED) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. VIMworld has a total market capitalization of $198.70 million and $200,321.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VEED is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal. The official website for VIMworld is www.vimworld.com.

Buying and Selling VIMworld

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

