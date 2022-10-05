VirtualMeta Price Reaches $0.0343 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $78.81 million and approximately $62,471.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.03427785 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $35,291.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VirtualMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

