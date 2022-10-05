Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIVHY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vivendi from €13.60 ($13.88) to €13.50 ($13.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of VIVHY opened at $8.22 on Friday. Vivendi has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.