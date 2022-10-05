Vivid Coin Market Capitalization Hits $87,420.22 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 167.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $87,420.22 and approximately $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00169890 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app. The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

