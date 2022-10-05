Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 175 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 150.45 ($1.82).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 104.98 ($1.27) on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The firm has a market cap of £29.07 billion and a PE ratio of 1,749.67.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

