Vortex Defi (VTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $186.00

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $20,222.31 and approximately $186.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

VTX is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,625,000 coins. The official website for Vortex Defi is staging.vortexdefi.com. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vortex DeFi plans to provide its users access to all leading platforms and protocols from a single web-based user interface.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vortex Defi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

