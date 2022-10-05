Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE) Director Maria Virginia Anzola Sells 168,000 Shares

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating) Director Maria Virginia Anzola sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$16,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,200.

Voyager Metals Stock Performance

Voyager Metals stock opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. Voyager Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90.

Voyager Metals Company Profile

Voyager Metals Inc engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier iron ore and vanadium project located in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Vanadium One Iron Corp. and changed its name to Voyager Metals Inc in October 2021.

