Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE) Director Maria Virginia Anzola Sells 168,000 Shares

Voyager Metals Inc. (CVE:VONE – Get Rating) Director Maria Virginia Anzola sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$16,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,200.
Voyager Metals Stock Performance
Voyager Metals stock opened at C$0.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.10 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.14. Voyager Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.90.
Voyager Metals Company Profile
