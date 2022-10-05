Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $4.19 on Major Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $100.24 million and $17.89 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $4.19 or 0.00020851 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,897,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

