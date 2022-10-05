Vulcano (VULC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $26,288.73

Vulcano (VULC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Vulcano has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar. Vulcano has a market capitalization of $26,288.73 and $9,832.00 worth of Vulcano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcano coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VIP Token (VIP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Incube Chain (ICB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FIBRE (FIBRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004020 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CrazyMiner (PWR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitspace (BSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vulcano Profile

Vulcano is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2020. Vulcano’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,050,000 coins. Vulcano’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vulcano is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vulcano is vulcano.io.

Buying and Selling Vulcano

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcano using one of the exchanges listed above.

