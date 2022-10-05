VYNK CHAIN (VYNC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11,574.00

VYNK CHAIN (VYNC) traded up 27.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. VYNK CHAIN has a total market cap of $114,000.00 and approximately $11,574.00 worth of VYNK CHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VYNK CHAIN coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, VYNK CHAIN has traded down 41.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010659 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About VYNK CHAIN

VYNK CHAIN’s genesis date was May 21st, 2021. VYNK CHAIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for VYNK CHAIN is vynkchain.org. VYNK CHAIN’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VYNK CHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VYNK CHAIN is a Defi and Utility token from VynkPay which is a crypto payments application and a gateway to blockchain apps. Its mission is to connect people from all over the world by creating a healthy environment that accelerates trading without involving a single bank account.Telegram”

