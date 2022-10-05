W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $40.00-$40.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.00 billion-$20.00 billion. W.W. Grainger also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $27.25-$28.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $538.33.

NYSE GWW opened at $521.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $397.23 and a 52-week high of $588.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $546.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $506.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 57.59% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 28.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $444,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 11.0% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

