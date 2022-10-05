Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

WBA opened at $33.39 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

