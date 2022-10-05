Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $32.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WBA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.69.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 3.0 %
NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.39 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.
