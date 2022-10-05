Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $32.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WBA. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $33.39 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,905,555,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,684,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

