Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,560 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.11.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $294.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $372.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

