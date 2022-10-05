Walker Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 44,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in 3M by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in 3M by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.11.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

