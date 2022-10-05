Walker Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6,105.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,291 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,246,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 17,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.