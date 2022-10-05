Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 41,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,170,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $1,608,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 41,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 483.2% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.64.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $233.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.32. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.