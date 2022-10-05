Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 627,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $158,000.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSP opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $16.75.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

