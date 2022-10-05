Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,073,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 287,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,460,000 after acquiring an additional 172,950 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% during the first quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,789 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth about $17,275,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $178.68 on Wednesday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $204.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.36% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $1,006,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at $17,569,732.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,923. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.