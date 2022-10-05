Walker Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $10,001,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 127.4% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.1% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $238.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $255.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.17. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

