Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $5.04 Million in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 47,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,035,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $354,824,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after acquiring an additional 251,969 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 3.7 %

DFS stock opened at $97.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.40. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $88.02 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

