Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $5.48 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Marriott International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 122,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $147.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

