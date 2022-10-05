Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $6.14 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Activity

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $236.62 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

