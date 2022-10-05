Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $9.72 Million in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 419,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 217,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 34.3% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 14,451 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DFP opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $28.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

