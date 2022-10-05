Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $10.95 Million Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,950,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after purchasing an additional 272,443 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,022,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after purchasing an additional 503,485 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,319,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter.

SHY opened at $81.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $86.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

