Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New $6.17 Million Investment in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 146,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Price Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.35. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.34.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Further Reading

