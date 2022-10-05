Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,518,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,046,000 after buying an additional 136,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $400.63 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $449.20 and a 200-day moving average of $464.56.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $604.55.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

