Walker Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 227,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 3.0 %

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

NASDAQ WBA opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Stories

