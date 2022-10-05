Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,784,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.83.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $205.38 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.73 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

