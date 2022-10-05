Walker Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 134,853 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 134,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,529,056.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Performance

HASI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.17.

HASI opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.64%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

