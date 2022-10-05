Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $6.91 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 85,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,864,637,000 after acquiring an additional 831,038 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,545,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,561,000 after buying an additional 150,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,401,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,870,000 after buying an additional 118,543 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.74 and a 52 week high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.42.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

