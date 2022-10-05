Walker Asset Management LLC Takes $8.08 Million Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 550,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 274,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RQI opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

