Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 99,732 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $149.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $66.06 and a one year high of $124.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

