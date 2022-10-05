Walker Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 79,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 6.8 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.44. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.